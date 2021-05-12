Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos

In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Two Los Angeles County firefighters could be fired and a third suspended in the fallout over first responders sharing graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say. The court documents were filed Monday, May 10, 2021, as part of widow Vanessa Bryant's federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County that alleges invasion of privacy. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)