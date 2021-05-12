CVS to begin administering Pfizer vaccines to kids ages 12-15 in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Appointments for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 are now available at 43 CVS Pharmacies in Mississippi.
CVS announced it would begin administering the vaccines to the new age group Thursday after it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consent by a parent or legal guardian is required, and the child must be accompanied by an adult.
Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment on CVS.com, though walk-ins are accepted as well.
The scheduling tool will show only CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after the adolescent’s age is entered.
