Brett Favre yet to repay 600k to Mississippi, authorities say
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has yet to repay $600,000 received from the state of Mississippi. (Source: Vimeo)
By Jordon Gray | May 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:27 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre received $600,000 from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up, according to authorities.

The state is seeking for Favre to repay the money.

After an audit revealed $1.1 million had been paid to Favre Enterprises, the former athlete said he would pay the state.

Auditors say that was part of $94 million in welfare spending “questioned” in a 2020 audit.

That meant auditors saw clear misspending or could not verify money was lawfully spent. Favre made an initial payment of $500,000 a year ago.

He has not been accused of a crime.

