Wayne County supervisors withdraw agreement with animal rescue group

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A decision by the Wayne County Board of Supervisors to withdraw from an agreement made in March 2021 with Wayne County Animal Rescue has left many residents in the county upset.
The board had originally agreed to provide $500 a month in support for WCAR as they work to rescue stray dogs and cats, which had become a concern over the past few years.
Currently, the city of Waynesboro is supporting the nonprofit group with $500 a month to help provide food and shelter and also pay for medicine for the animals.
Kathy Wyvonne Mills, director of WCAR, said they are extremely disappointed by the decision of the supervisors.
“I’m tired of seeing starving animals, I’m tired of seeing them abused,” she said. “We’ve had several cases with one just recently in Wayne County.”
“We have a wonderful commitment from the City of Waynesboro,” she added. “They have committed $500 a month and with the matching $500 a month from the county and we would have been able to pull down a matching grant enabling us to do a spay and neuter program and finish the shelter.”
Since its founding in 2020, WCAR has rescued over 589 dogs and cats, including 68 puppies since February.
Most of the rescued animals are in dire need of medical attention and treatment, but once they have been rehabilitated, they are adopted out to families across the country, giving them a new lease on life.
