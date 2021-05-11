USM’s Powell, Stanley, share C-USA ‘Pitcher of the Week’ honors

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi senior right-handed pitchers Hunter Stanley and Walker Powell each earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors Monday for their efforts this past weekend against Middle Tennessee State University.
Stanley, from Hammond, La., opened the Middle Tennessee series Friday night by limiting the Blue Raiders to three base runners over nine scoreless innings, which included two hits and one to reach via a throwing error.
Stanley recorded a career-high 16 strikeouts, which tied for second-most in a C-USA contest. He retired the first 16 batters he faced before giving up a double that barely skipped over the first-base bag.
Stanley only had one 3-ball count and that was to the second hitter of the game, which he struck out. Stanley’s strikeout total tied for the fourth best in school history with Ed Assaf (April 6, 1968, Spring Hill College) and Chuck Shive (March 19, 1989, Towson University).
The nine-inning outing was the longest by a Golden Eagle this season, but he did not record a decision in the contest as the Golden Eagles won 2-1 in 10 innings.
As for Powell, he threw the first no-hitter at the school since the trio of Gabe Shepard, Cody Carroll and Stanley tossed one against Rice University in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament.
It also marked the first USM complete-game no-hitter since Cliff Russum accomplished that feat against Eastern Illinois University on March 13, 2004.
Powell, from Fayetteville, Ark., allowed just a lead-off walk to start the second and stranded that runner at second base. His 12 strikeouts established a career high for him, coming on the team’s senior day.
Powell ranks as the Division I career active leader with 28 victories with 28. He also ranks No. 3 on the school’s career charts for wins, trailing only Todd McInnis (33) and Darrell Lindsey (29).
It was the eighth no-hitter in Conference USA history, three by USM pitchers.
For the first time in league history, two baseball players from the same school shared the weekly honor. It is the second time this season that both Stanley and Powell have each earned the award. For his career, Powell has now won the weekly award six times. Stanley has earned both of his awards this season.
The duo also was recognized by “Collegiate Baseball” as National Players of the Week as well on Monday.
The 17th-ranked Golden Eagles (33-15, 20-7 C-USA) conclude conference play this weekend when they travel to Boca Raton, Fla., for a four-game series against Florida Atlantic University.
The first game is set for 4 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.