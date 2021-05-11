Some Pine Belt residents stock up on fuel as some gas stations report low supply

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt residents were stocking up on gasoline Tuesday after the hack of a major U.S. fuel pipeline last week.
The hack prompted Colonial Pipeline to halt its operations, though the company said it hopes services can be restored by the end of the week.
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Agricultural & Commerce Commission Andy Gipson encouraged Mississippians not to panic and to purchase fuel only as needed.
Antonio McKinzie of the Hebron Community in Jones County filled up the tank on his SUV at Mac’s No. 3 in the Calhoun community.
He said he was taking no chances with the gas supply.
“[I’m] just getting it the best way we can and filling up and hopefully, we’ll have it resolved in a week or so,” McKinzie said.
Scott Carmichael, owner of the store, says it could take him nearly a week to get fully restocked on fuel.
Currently, he’s got supplies of all types of gas, but that’s only going to last for a short while.
“I’ve got about 10,000 gallons total left and not sure when I’ll get some more,” Carmichael said. “They told me it might be Friday, I might could get some. There’s an allotment my distributor has and we’ll just have to wait and see what we can get.”
Meanwhile, another store called Mak’s, in Eastabuchie, ran out of all types of gas except non-ethanol at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
But, store personnel said they were expecting to be partially re-supplied Tuesday afternoon.
“We did have a lot of panic buying is the reason we ran out,” said Tyler Hancock, operations manager at Mak’s. “We did have confirmation, we did have half of a load coming sometime this afternoon, so we will have a little bit of fuel, now after that runs out we’re not sure when we’ll get some. We still do have non-ethanol fuel at the moment.”
Hancock cautions against panic-buying, saying it hurts everyone. He also expects the fuel supply situation to return to normal in a few days.
