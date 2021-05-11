Rain and thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon, so keep your raincoats handy.
Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will top out into the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s overnight. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely.
Scattered storms will be likely Wednesday, as well, with heavy rain possible at times. Highs will be in the low 70s.
We’ll start to dry out on Thursday, but we still can’t rule out a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The sun will finally return on Friday with sunny skies all weekend long. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
