Perry Central High School announces plans for graduation

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School seniors are preparing for graduation and they now know their graduation will be more traditional than innovative.
Last year, the school honored their seniors with a drive-thru graduation ceremony and it was considered a great success.
This year, with COVID-19 vaccination numbers rising, the school is aiming to have their graduation be more traditional. They will host a ceremony on their football field, weather permitting, to maximize social distancing between students and families.
If weather becomes an issue, the graduation will be moved to its typical location, the gymnasium.
Families and students will be asked to wear masks to abide by Gov. Tate Reeves’ mandatory mask mandates in schools.
“Relatives and friends and all can sit around either in the gym or on the football field and actually get to watch you walk across that stage in that traditional format,” said PCHS senior sponsor and teacher Andrea McSwain. “I think it’s a huge relief for students to be able to return to some normalcy.”
The graduation is planned for Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. and the high school is expecting a graduating class of between 70-75 students.
