Parts of West 7th Street closed as $2.7 million infrastructure project begins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $2.7 million infrastructure project is beginning in Hattiesburg this week.
The portion of West 7th Street between Melba Avenue and Rawls Street has been closed for the project.
“This is one of the more comprehensive projects we’ve had, particularly in Ward 2 along West 7th, Melba, West 5th, West 6th areas that have needed paving for quite some time,” Mayor Toby Barker said.
But the closure is for more than just paving. Barker says this is also a water and sewer replacement project.
“As we looked at the area and looked what was under the street, we noticed a lot of the sewer or water were either aged or just completely obsolete,” Barker said. “So what we have here is $2.7 million project that’s going to replace a lot of sewer lines, replace a lot of water lines, increase the capacity of those water lines so they don’t have as much water lines so they don’t have as much brown water or low water pressure.”
The entire project is expected to take one year. The sewer and water line replacement between Melba and Rawls should take one month.
City Engineer Lamar Rutland says residents will see closures as workers move through the area over the course of the project.
“Directly on 7th Street, you can expect some inconveniences for the road closure,” Rutland said. “You will be able to get access to your house, but most of it will be limited to through traffic. For construction itself, we’ll remove existing sewer lines, install new sewer lines and then allow the trench to settle itself over time.”
Once the water and sewer lines are replaced, the replacement area will take three months for the land to settle before repaving begins. The work should not affect water and sewer services to homes.
“There shouldn’t be any times where they’re turned off,” Rutland said. “There may be times where the water lines, for less than 30 minutes, they’re without water. You know, inconveniences always happen during construction and unexpected items do happen.”
Barker says this is a long but much-needed project.
“When we get to the end of this project and you’re able to put a nicely paved street over top of what you’ve done underneath the ground, you have infrastructure that can last a really long time,” Barker said.
