MSDH: 267 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported less than 267 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state.
MSDH reported 267 additional cases and six new deaths Tuesday statewide.
Two deaths were reported between May 7-May 8, while another four deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 24-April 30.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 313,942 and 7,240, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,638 COVID-19 cases and 689 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,582 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,670 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,210 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,370 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,224 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,690 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,263 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,626 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 303,371 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,768,085 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 838,800 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,741,251 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
