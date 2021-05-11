Making a hurricane preparedness kit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Season is just around the corner, and now is the time to prepare.
One of the most important things you can do to be ready is to have a hurricane preparedness kit. So what items should your hurricane kit include?
We asked the National Weather Service to find out.
Water is essential because water lines may be cut off or you may not have access to clean water. You should have at least one gallon per person, per day, for seven to 10 days.
You also want to have three to seven days of nonperishable, prepackaged and canned foods.
You also want to have things such as a first aid kit and toiletries. Just think about things that you would want to have on hand in case you can’t get to the store or the store is out of power.
You also want flashlights, batteries and a battery-operated radio. Cash is good to have as well because ATM or credit card machines may not be working.
Making sure your car is ready is also an important part of being prepared, so fill up those tanks before a hurricane hits.
You should put your important documents in plastic bags to keep them safe from water.
Also, don’t forget to grab your prescriptions, food and toys for your pets, and any other items you may need to care for babies or elderly members of your family.
By doing this and preparing now, you’ll be ready for whatever hurricane season throws at you.
