Jones County business community meets for Leadership Forum

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County business community gathered Tuesday for an event focused on leadership.
A 2021 Leadership Forum at Life Church was hosted by the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by First State Bank.
It was a hybrid event, with limited seating and the option to attend virtually.
Organizers say it was the first leadership event held by the JCCC.
Keynote speaker noted Hattiesburg restaurateur Robert St. John.
“This was from the Jones County Chamber and just was excited to be here and just talking about coming out of this COVID business and talking about business and sharing solutions and problems with other people,” St. John said.
“This is almost like being a cheerleader out there and cheering the businesses on that they can come back after this COVID and people are excited, they’re ready to leave the house and venture out,” said Lowell Howell, president of the Jones County Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives from Sanderson Farms and Chick-Fil-A also spoke during the event.
