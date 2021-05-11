HPD asking for public’s help in locating Moselle man

From the Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing larceny investigation.
Norman Harris, 59, of Moselle, is wanted for questioning in an incident that occurred on Sunday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
A red, 1986 Dodge Colt (Little Nero’s Pizza car) was stolen, towed from the location by a red Nissan Frontier.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
