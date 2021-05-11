Hattiesburg to host job fair Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for work, the city of Hattiesburg is hosting a job fair Wednesday evening.
Businesses will be at Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center sharing information about openings from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Restaurants in the area are still short-staffed, a lingering effect of the pandemic.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that the state will be opting out of additional federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June.
The city hopes hosting a job fair will connect people with the many openings in Hattiesburg.
“Well, with the governor’s announcement yesterday, we think the job fair is even more timely,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We have 35 different businesses, mostly restaurants and hospitality, that will be conducting interviews and taking applications tomorrow at the job fair. We’ll also have parks and recreation there to hire for summer jobs for our youth as well as the seasonal worker program that we have.”
Hiring opportunities will be available to those ages 16+ across a variety of positions, including servers, kitchen staff, housekeeping, front desk staff, lab techs, warehouse stackers, drivers, merchandisers, lifeguards, lawn crews, concierge, runners and more.
You’re asked to wear a mask if you come out to the fair.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.