Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts memorial service for fallen deputies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In continuation of National Police Week, The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial ceremony Tuesday for those who were slain in uniform over the years.
Representatives from Forrest County Sheriff Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were present for the ceremony.
The service included the posting of the colors, placing of the wreath and prayer led by Chaplain Scott Murphy.
“It’s the least we can do to say thank you to these gentlemen who gave up their lives and to say thank you to their families for allowing them to serve,” Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said. “We hope that every citizen in Forrest County will take the time to remember the sacrifices they made and how important it was for this community.”
The officials honored were as follows:
- Howard Lee Hagwood (Oct 1st, 1927)
- Stewart G. Coates (March 23rd, 1933)
- Frederick (Cotton) Humphrey (March 26th, 1965)
- Johnny B. Watts (Dec 15th, 1976)
- John R. Klem, III (Sept 30th, 1985)
National Peace Officers Memorial Day is Saturday, May 15.
