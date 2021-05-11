City of Hattiesburg hosting job fair Wednesday evening

From City of Hattiesburg Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ After more than a year of cautious reserve and decided precautions, the City of Hattiesburg is hoping to help its businesses get back to business as usual.
A city-wide job fair is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
One area of focus will be on employers in the restaurant and hospitality industries who have immediate hiring needs Another area will feature businesses and industries that could spark careers.
Hiring opportunities will be available to those 16 years old and up, including summer/seasonal work opportunities.
Employers are offering a variety of positions, including but not limited to servers, kitchen staff, housekeeping, front desk staff, warehouse stackers, drivers, merchandisers, lifeguards, lawn crews, summer camp counselors, concierge and runners.
For a full list of employers that will be present, visit http://hattiesburgms.com/jobfair.
