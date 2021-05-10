Wayne County EMA discourages residents from ‘panic buying’ gasoline

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency is discouraging residents from “panic buying” gasoline after the hack of a major U.S. fuel pipeline last week.
The hack led Colonial Pipeline to halt its operations, though the company said it hopes to restore services by the end of the week.
The Wayne County EMA said in a Monday night Facebook post that it has been informed there is no statewide emergency relating to a gas shortage.
The U.S. government has stressed that the fuel supply has not been disrupted at this time, according to the Associated Press.
