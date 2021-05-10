34th annual Mother’s Day Blues Festival kicks off in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 34th annual Mother’s Day Blues Festival sounded off today at the fairgrounds in Laurel Sunday.
Some of the more popular names in blues music, including Bobby Rush and Tucka, performed at this year’s festival.
Performances kicked off around 2 p.m. and wrapped up around 10 p.m.
“To me, it’s like a return to normalcy, since last year we were all stuck in due to COVID-19 and everything was pretty much shut down,” stated festival attendee Satonya Bolton. “It feels like everything is almost back to normal, not quite like it used to be, but some sense of normalcy.”
The festival brought in hundreds of guests and they are hoping to be able to expand capacity for next years’ event.
