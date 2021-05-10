Rainy trend continues through most of the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.
Skies will be cloudy all day long with scattered showers possible throughout the day, so keep your raincoats handy.
Highs will top out into the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.
Thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with heavy rain possible at times. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
We’ll start to dry out on Thursday, but we still can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The sun will finally return on Friday with sunny skies all weekend long. Highs will be in the low to mid-80.
