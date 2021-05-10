NTSB removes plane crash debris for examination, home torn down

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials provided an update Monday on a plane crash that killed four people last week after crashing into a Hattiesburg home.
The plane crashed into a home on Annie Christie Drive Tuesday night, killing Hattiesburg resident Gerry Standley in his home and three others on board the plane.
Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore said the National Transportation Safety Board has finished removing the debris of the plane from the crash site and all of the pieces will be examined off-site.
According to NTSB, the preliminary report from the accident is expected to be released 15 days after the accident, which would be around May 20, but the report will not outline the cause of the crash. They say the final report will not be available for 12-24 months.
As for Monday, Mississippi Power had a crew at the scene restoring power to two homes that had also lost electricity due to the accident.
A hazmat team was brought in to work on the environmental cleanup. The grass and soil had to be removed from the front yard due to the soaking of jet fuel.
The home was torn down after being deemed structurally unsafe. The family was able to come by and remove their belongings prior to this.
If you would like to help out with donations to the family, you can do so on their GoFundMe page.
