Nonprofit raising money for Laurel church repairs

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A nonprofit organization is raising money for Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel.
The church is in need of major repairs to its exterior and interior.
Officials with the faith-based group Who Have You Blessed are aiming to raise more than $190,000 for the church.
Fundraiser organizers said the initiative to repair the church isn’t just about the building itsself.
“You get people back in here and it’ll spread,” said David Years, founder of Who Have You Blessed. “Not only members come back, but we’ll start being able to help children, being able to help the homeless, being able to help people with employment and things like that. So, the church is always, it’s more than a place to go and get a sermon and then go home. I truly believe it’s God’s will for this to be done.”
