MSDH: More than 500 new COVID-19 caeses reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 500 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state over the three-day weekend.
MSDH reported 509 additional cases and six new deaths Monday statewide.
The new cases were reported between May 7-May 9.
Four deaths were reported between May 6-May 8, while another two deaths were discovered between April 10-April 22 during a review of death certificates.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 313,675 and 7,234, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,617 COVID-19 cases and 689 deaths have been reported since February 2020, including:
- Covington: 2,578 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,666 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,210 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,370 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,220 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,688 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,260 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,625 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 301,872 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,747,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 825,639 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,741,251 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.