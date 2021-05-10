Mayor proclaims police week in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning Mayor Toby Barker visited the Hattiesburg Police Department to officially proclaim May 9-15 Police Week.
Hattiesburg joins cities across the nation in remembering fallen officers. Police Week leads up to National Peace Officers Memorial Day on Saturday.
”I think we ask folks to remember their officers, to pray for them, to encourage them, to thank them for their service, but also to just be a good citizen,” Barker said. “Communities that have people engaged, that are part of neighborhood watches and neighborhood associations and share information with our law enforcement, are safer communities. That’s the way that Hattiesburg can continue to sustain itself and make itself safer.”
Police Chief Peggy Sealy says joining the force creates a bond between those who serve.
“You get accepted in, you graduate together, that class has a bond,” Sealy said. “So it’s a brotherhood throughout law enforcement. It’s very important to remember each and every officer who sacrificed for the citizens of Hattiesburg to remember each officer who gave their lives.”
Flags across the city will fly at half-mast all week to honor and remember the six Hattiesburg police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty:
- Patrolman Liquori Terja Tate (2015)
- Patrolman Benjamin Joseph Deen (2015)
- Sergeant Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Sherrill (1984)
- Sergeant David Hue Anthony, Sr. (1973)
- Patrolman Jessie James Everett (1952)
- Patrolman M. W. Vinson, Jr. (1952)
Citizens are encouraged to help “Paint the Town Blue” on Thursday by wearing blue or displaying a blue sign or ribbon at home.
On Friday, there will be a Blue Blood Drive at the train depot from noon until 4 p.m. People are encouraged to show their support through the life-saving act of donating blood.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.