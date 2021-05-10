Hattiesburg businesses react to construction on Lamar Boulevard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One month ago, the city of Hattiesburg began work on a more than $2 million reconstruction project on Lamar Boulevard.
The project is expected to take one year. Parts of the road will be repaved, and once completed, the road will have 42 drainage inlets, new curbs and a divided median.
Business owners in the area say the project is much needed, they just hope the year of construction doesn’t slow down customers. Revolution Fitness has been open near the Lincoln Road entrance to Lamar Boulevard for years.
”We do think that the project is well overdue because the road has been in really bad shape for a long time and it’s just getting worse,” trainer Stephen Wilson said. “so we’re excited they’re doing it, but we also are a little bit concerned with road closures and people trying to get here.”
Cronin Dentistry opened near the Highway 98 entrance more recently. Dr. Kelly Cronin agreed that the construction was needed.
“We definitely think it needs to be redone,” Cronin said. “Several years ago when I looked at this property, the biggest eyesore was potholes everywhere on Lamar Boulevard, and they’ve patched that up and done a pretty good job with that.”
So far, the contracted construction company has removed and replaced some stretches of asphalt.
“I think everyone is really excited about not having to dodge the potholes and the really big holes in the road,” said Hannah Newell, the front desk manager at Revolution Fitness. “So they’re really excited about not having to swerve to the left or to the right to miss the really big holes in the road.”
Business owners agree the construction may be inconvenient for a while – but they look forward to the improvements.
“We’re kind of tucked away now, sort of out of site, so hopefully a better road might increase visibility and help us in the long run,” Wilson said.
“We did notice a lot more traffic on Lamar Boulevard right now,” Cronin said. “But once they finish the road, we not only anticipate more traffic, but also more businesses to come join us.”
A federal grant is covering $1.7 million of the construction cost and the city is paying the remaining $500,000.
