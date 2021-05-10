Gov. Reeves announces Miss. will opt out of pandemic unemployment benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The same day one of Mississippi’s top elected officials recommended the action. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Mississippi would opt out of additional federal unemployment benefits.
Reeves has also asked the Department of Employment Security to prioritize pre-pandemic enforcement of eligibility requirements under state law.
Mississippi’s Speaker of the House published a letter asking the governor to take steps to get people off unemployment and back to work.
State Rep. Philip Gunn suggested in his letter to Gov. Tate Reeves that Mississippi could opt of participating in the federal COVID-19 related unemployment benefits, following the example of Montana, South Carolina, and most recently Alabama.
Gunn cited anecdotal testimony from small business owners to him and other House members that employees will not return to work when “they can earn more from combined federal and state unemployment benefits than their normal wages.”
The letter also noted a possible disconnect to what those receiving benefits are reporting to MDES and the actions they are actually taking, such as not appearing for job interviews.
“These businesses are no longer suffering from a lack of demand due to COVID-19. Rather, they are suffering from a labor shortage caused by unemployment benefits that exceed normal wage levels for productive work,” Gunn wrote. “As we are recovering from COVID-19, we must do everything we reasonably can to return our businesses to a normal footing.”
Reeves has asked for Mississippi to opt-out of additional benefits as soon as federal law allows, which is June 12, 2021.
