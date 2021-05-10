Free health screenings available in Jasper County Tuesday

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Jasper County will have access to a free health screening Tuesday.
The Mississippi SHINE project is sponsoring the event. The goal is to promote health and wellness.
“We’re going to be doing free blood, glucose testing, body mass index numbers, basically anything to bring out wellness and tell people about their health, know their numbers,” says Shanell Williamson, the Jasper County community health worker.
The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jasper County Community Center.
