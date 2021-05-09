William Carey eliminates 10th-ranked Loyola to play for SSAC baseball championship

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
MOBILE, Ala. – William Carey University pitcher Jorge Ramos struck out 11 batters in a complete-game two-hitter as the Crusaders advanced to the 2021 Southern States Athletic Conference Baseball Championship title game with a 4-1 win over 10th-ranked Loyola University Saturday night.
The Crusaders will meet the winner of Sunday morning’s Faulkner University-No. 14 Middle Georgia State University for the SSAC baseball tournament championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Carey (33-10) reached Sunday’s title game by running through its side of the bracket unbeaten, including a pair of wins over the tournament’s top seed, Loyola (36-13).
The double-dip of the Wolfpack avenged a three-game, regular-season series sweep that Loyola laid on the Crusaders in late March.
Carey rallied Saturday to defeat a sloppy Wolfpack, which committed five errors in a 9-6 loss to the Crusaders.
Sunday, one of Carey’s four runs was unearned, but the game came down to the pitching performance of Ramos.
Ramos (4-2) threw eight scoreless innings before allowing Ross Selvaggi’s first home run of the season in the ninth inning.
The only other hit off Ramos (4-2) came on Michael Calamari’s single. Ramos walked four.
Carey loaded the bases in the first inning and came away with a 1-0 lead on Macgruder O’Bannon’s sacrifice fly.
Sloan Dieter’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning doubled Carey’s lead.
The Crusaders padded their cushion with two runs in the sixth inning on a Loyola error and run-scoring single by Jay Johnston.
Johnston would finish with a double, two singles, a run scored and another knocked in.
Loyola starting pitcher Reid Perkins took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked four, struck out three.
