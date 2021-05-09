William Carey captures Southern States baseball championship

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) – Senior outfielder Blake Freeman drove in six runs Sunday afternoon as William Carey University outslugged Faulkner University, 11-7, to win the 2021 Southern States Athletic Conference baseball championship at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Carey (34-10) capped off an undefeated run through the tournament, posting fiur consecutive wins to secure the program’s first-ever SSAC baseball crown.
The win also assured the Crusaders a spot in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national baseball tournament.
The field will be announced at 4 p.m. Thursday, with the tournament’s “Opening Round” set for May 17-20.
Freeman hit a pair of three-run home runs, the second in a four-run seventh inning that gave Carey a five-run cushion to carry through the final innings.
Freshman pitcher John Snyder cooled the Eagles’ bats over the final 4 1/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits to pick up the win.
Carey never trailed in the game, but the Eagles twice tied the game and kept the Crusaders close through six innings.
Sloan Dieter’s sacrifice fly gave Carey a 1-0 lead in the first inning, with Faulkner tying the game on a run-scoring double by Justice Lucas in the top of the second inning.
The Crusaders broke the tie with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Ty Richie drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly and Freeman followed with a three-run homer to put Carey up 5-1.
The Eagles (35-9) once again answered, scoring three times on a two-run double by Alex Arauz and RBI-groundout by Isaac Phillips in the third inning to pull with 5-4, only to see Carey go up by two runs on a Jake Lycette sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
The lead lasted until the fifth inning, when Faulkner scored twice on run-scoring singles Tommy Reyes-Cruz and Justin Lara to tie the game 6-6.
The Crusaders scored a run in the sixth on a R.J. Stinson single and four runs in the seventh on Freeman’s second homer and a double by Dieter.
Faulkner would add a run in the eighth on a solo home run by Tyberius Correa but would get no closer.
Freeman went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and single, three runs and six RBIs.
Dieter drove in a pair of runs and Jordan Szush added two hits. Patrick Lee scored three runs.
Snyder picked up the win for Carey, walking none and striking out one.
Faulkner reliever Stafford Quinnelly took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three
