Sister surprises brother as a match for a kidney transplant

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt woman surprised her brother with news that she is a match for a kidney transplant.
Donald Myers Jr has been battling a rare kidney disease called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) since early 2018 and has to undergo dialysis three days a week for four hours at a time.
You may have seen the video circling social media. On May 7, Donald and his family were out to dinner. Little did he know, he was about to receive news that would change his life.
Donald’s sister, Janene Myers, had just received news the previous Tuesday that she is a match for a kidney transplant and has been medically cleared to undergo the surgery.
“It was the best news, it was next best to winning the lottery,” stated Janene.
To surprise them, she had written notes inside of cards for her brother and mother at dinner and had a cake in the shape of a kidney.
Needless to say, the emotions poured from Donald and his mother, Kathryn Myers.
“She’s a praying mom and she’s never let up praying ever since I first got diagnosed and was sick,” stated Donald. “Just to see her reaction, that was the best thing ever right there.”
Donald was expecting a 7-8 year wait for a kidney from a deceased person prior to the news. He encourages everyone to look into becoming a live organ donor.
The surgery is set to take place in the summer.
