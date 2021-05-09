Saturday’s Softball/Baseball Playoff Scoreboard

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The third round of the high school baseball playoffs are not completely set. However, the picture became a bit clearer after Saturday’s action. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt.
- Purvis (2) Northeast Jones (1) – Tornadoes win series 2-1
- Brandon (16) Oak Grove (6) – Bulldogs tie series 1-1; game 3 on Monday at Oak Grove (7 p.m.)
- Wayne Academy (4) Riverfield Academy (1)
- Wayne Academy (3) Riverfield Academy (5) – Jaguars’ season ends in South State championships.
Third-round baseball schedule (as of Saturday, May 8):
- Stringer vs. Richton
- Taylorsville vs. Mize
- Stone vs. Purvis
- Sumrall vs. North Pike
- East Central vs. West Jones
- Pearl River Central vs. Pascagoula
Several local softball teams looked to punch their tickets to the state championships this weekend. Here’s a look at Saturday’s scores:
- Brandon (7) Oak Grove (0)
- Oak Grove (3) Brandon (2) – Lady Warriors win series 2-1
*Oak Grove faces Hernando in the class 6A state championship (games to be played at Southern Miss).
- Taylorsville (2) Lake (1)
- Lake (11) Taylorsville (1) – Lady Tartars’ season comes to an end.
Friday
- Stringer (4) Sebastopol (3)
*Stringer faces Myrtle in the class 1A state championship (games to be played at Mississippi State).
