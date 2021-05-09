Saturday’s Softball/Baseball Playoff Scoreboard

By Taylor Curet | May 9, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT - Updated May 9 at 12:54 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The third round of the high school baseball playoffs are not completely set. However, the picture became a bit clearer after Saturday’s action. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt.

  • Purvis (2) Northeast Jones (1) – Tornadoes win series 2-1
  • Brandon (16) Oak Grove (6) – Bulldogs tie series 1-1; game 3 on Monday at Oak Grove (7 p.m.)
  • Wayne Academy (4) Riverfield Academy (1)
  • Wayne Academy (3) Riverfield Academy (5) – Jaguars’ season ends in South State championships.

Third-round baseball schedule (as of Saturday, May 8):

  • Stringer vs. Richton
  • Taylorsville vs. Mize
  • Stone vs. Purvis
  • Sumrall vs. North Pike
  • East Central vs. West Jones
  • Pearl River Central vs. Pascagoula

Several local softball teams looked to punch their tickets to the state championships this weekend. Here’s a look at Saturday’s scores:

  • Brandon (7) Oak Grove (0)
  • Oak Grove (3) Brandon (2) – Lady Warriors win series 2-1

*Oak Grove faces Hernando in the class 6A state championship (games to be played at Southern Miss).

  • Taylorsville (2) Lake (1)
  • Lake (11) Taylorsville (1) – Lady Tartars’ season comes to an end.

Friday

  • Stringer (4) Sebastopol (3)

*Stringer faces Myrtle in the class 1A state championship (games to be played at Mississippi State).

