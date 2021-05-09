Passing clouds come during nice Mother’s Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Mother’s Day on this beautiful Sunday. We hope you have been able to enjoy the weather. Temperatures for this Sunday look to be on the warm side as the high for today is 85 and the low sits at 65.
As we move into the evening, cloud cover will increase as we have showers and thunderstorms moving into the area after midnight.
Monday holds a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. We could see between one to two inches of rain in areas. The highs for the day will be 79 with a low of 65.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue with our wet pattern as we have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the area. The high for Tuesday is 78 with a low of 63, while Wednesday’s high will sit at 71 with a low of 58.
As we move into Thursday, we still have a 30% chance for light showers. The high will sit at 73 as the low will be 54.
After the showers and thunderstorms, we do see a cool front move through our area, giving us some cool evening s in our area.
Friday through Saturday our highs are in the upper 70s and could see 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but our lows are in the 50s
