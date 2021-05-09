National Police Week kicks off with 'Day of Remembrance' in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday starts the beginning of National Police Week and the Hattiesburg Police Department is starting off with a day of remembrance.
On this date in 2015, two officers, Patrolman Benjamin Deen and Patrolwoman Liquori Tate, were slain in the line of duty.
To honor Deen and Tate, as well as the four other officers who have been slain in duty during their time with HPD, all flags on city properties will be flown at half-staff.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity this week brings to remember those we’ve lost and to share their stories with our community,” stated Chief Peggy Sealy.
The names of the six fallen officers for the City of Hattiesburg are:
- Patrolman Liquori Terja Tate (2015)
- Patrolman Benjamin Joseph Deen (2015)
- Sgt. Jacquelyn Kay “Jackie” Sherrill (1984)
- Sgt. David Hue Anthony, Sr. (1973)
- Patrolman Jessie James Everett (1952)
- Patrolman M. W. Vinson, Jr. (1952)
The city of Hattiesburg has events lined up throughout the rest of the week to honor the brave men and women of law enforcement for their city.
