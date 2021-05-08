65-year-old Vancleave man dies after crashing into John Deere tractor in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 65-year-old Vancleave man died after crashing into a John Deere tractor in George County Friday afternoon.
Mississippi Highway Patrol responded around 2:00 p.m. to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in George County.
A 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by 65-year-old Robert Brown and a John Deere tractor driven by 53-year-old Arteza Ferrill of Lucedale were both traveling south when they made contact in the right lane.
Brown received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
