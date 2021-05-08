Pine Belt Prep Baseball Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second round of the high school baseball playoffs continued Friday. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Madison Ridgeland Academy (3), Presbyterian Christian (2); (MRA advances)
- Magee (11), Columbia (0); (Magee advances)
- Mize (10), Lake (2); (Mize advances)
- Pearl River Central (12), Brookhaven (1); (Pearl River Central advances)
- Richton (15), McEvans (1); (Richton advances)
- Stone (4), Poplarville (0); (Stone advances)
- Stringer (11), Sacred Heart (4); (Stringer advances)
- Sumrall (15), Vancleave (7) (Sumrall advances)
- Taylorsville (8), Scott Central (2); (Taylorsville advances)
- West Jones (6), Hattiesburg (3); (West Jones advance)
- West Marion (12), St. Andrew’s (0); (West Marion advances)
- Oak Grove (8), Brandon (7); Oak Grove leads, 1-0)
- Purvis (4), Northeast Jones (2); (Series tied, 1-1)
The action continues on Saturday as four local teams look to punch their tickets to the next round.
- Purvis at Northeast Jones, 3 p.m.
- Riverfield Academy at Wayne Academy, 4 p.m.
- Riverfield Academy at Wayne Academy, 6 p.m.
- Oak Grove at Brandon, 7 p.m.
