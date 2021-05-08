Pine Belt Prep Baseball Scores

Pine Belt Prep Baseball Scores (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Tim Doherty | May 8, 2021 at 2:55 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 2:55 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second round of the high school baseball playoffs continued Friday. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Madison Ridgeland Academy (3), Presbyterian Christian (2); (MRA advances)
  • Magee (11), Columbia (0); (Magee advances)
  • Mize (10), Lake (2); (Mize advances)
  • Pearl River Central (12), Brookhaven (1); (Pearl River Central advances)
  • Richton (15), McEvans (1); (Richton advances)
  • Stone (4), Poplarville (0); (Stone advances)
  • Stringer (11), Sacred Heart (4); (Stringer advances)
  • Sumrall (15), Vancleave (7) (Sumrall advances)
  • Taylorsville (8), Scott Central (2); (Taylorsville advances)
  • West Jones (6), Hattiesburg (3); (West Jones advance)
  • West Marion (12), St. Andrew’s (0); (West Marion advances)
  • Oak Grove (8), Brandon (7); Oak Grove leads, 1-0)
  • Purvis (4), Northeast Jones (2); (Series tied, 1-1)

The action continues on Saturday as four local teams look to punch their tickets to the next round.

  • Purvis at Northeast Jones, 3 p.m.
  • Riverfield Academy at Wayne Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Riverfield Academy at Wayne Academy, 6 p.m.
  • Oak Grove at Brandon, 7 p.m.

