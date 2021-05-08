Pine Belt man celebrates birthday by giving back shoes to unfortunate children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Maj. Daniel Cook, a major reserve at Camp Shelby, is celebrating his 40th birthday by giving back pairs of shoes to children in need within the community.
The Hub City Sneaker Ball is being hosted at the grand ballroom in the Thad Cochran Building of the University of Southern Mississippi.
All guests are asked to bring at least one pair of new or slightly used shoes to give back to kids up to the age of 18.
Their goal is to have over 100 pairs of shoes donated, and from the guests and organizations partnering with Cook, they are on pace to hit that goal.
“I know when I was a child, I looked forward to shoes for the first day of school,” stated Cook. “To give back those shoes to a kid, it’ll brighten up somebody’s day.”
This is the first year of the event, but Cook promises that this will become an annual event and will target a new community impact every year.
If you would like to give back or donate to the cause, you can check out their website.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.