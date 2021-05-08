Passing clouds give shade on sunny Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday on this beautiful day! Today’s high is 84 with a low of 65. A few passing clouds will give us some shade, but other than that, it is a very gorgeous day.
Sunday holds another beautiful day for some good weather. The high will be at 80 and the low at 66. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday as we move into the evening.
As we move into Monday, showers and thunderstorms move into the area after midnight. There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, with 80 as the high and 66 for the low.
Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to have shower and thunderstorm chances as they sit at 60%. Highs will be in the mid-70s and the low in the low 60s.
We could see some areas see an inch and a half of rain depending on where you live, so prepare now for the rain, and remember your rain boots, raincoats and umbrellas.
Thursday still holds a day we could experience a light shower with a 30% percent chance of showers with a high of 77 and a low of 57.
As we move back into the weekend, sunny skies return to our area with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid-50s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.