More than 700 participate in first ‘Farm to Fork Ride or Run’ for Extra Table

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people turned out Saturday morning to raise money to help feed hungry people in Mississippi.
More than 400 cyclists and more than 300 runners gathered in Lamar County at the Barn at Bridlewood for the inaugural, “Farm to Fork Ride or Run.”
It was a benefit for Extra Table, a non-profit organization that has provided soup kitchens and food pantries across Mississippi with healthy food for the last 12 years.
The Ride or Run event featured several different races, including 62-mile and 32-mile bike rides, a 5K and 10K run and a 12-mile run.
“We are just thrilled for Extra Table and all those hungry, that’s one in five Mississippians are hungry and this race feeds people, so that’s why we’re here today, with every dollar raised, we can feed six healthy meals to hungry Mississippians,” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table.
Allen says about $65,000 was raised during the event, which will cover about one month’s worth of food donations for the organization.
