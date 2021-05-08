Mission 22 hosts car and bike show to raise money for veteran assistance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nonprofit organization, Mission 22, hosted a car and bike show in Laurel Saturday to raise proceeds for their programs to help assist veterans battling Post Traumatic Stress, brain injuries and other mental health issues.
The event started around 7 a.m., and registration closed at 11 a.m.
Over 120 vehicles registered for the show, and all of the registration fees will go back into Mission 22.
“Being able to have events again now, especially in Mississippi, not only helps us get the word out to promote our organization, but it also helps us bring in donations and try to get us back to where we were prior to last year,” stated State Leader Kristopher Saccurato.
In addition to the registration fees, Mission 22 also held a silent auction on multiple items and sold merchandise from the organization.
“A lot of people don’t know about Mission 22, and I would like for it to be more known for this area,” stated State Ambassador Douglas Stewart. “Veterans need help every day. They gave to us and it’s time for us to give to them.”
If you would like to get involved with Mission 22 or would like to donate to the organization, you can visit them on their website.
