Firefighters respond to three-car collision away from station in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters sprang into action Saturday after a three-car collision took place in Laurel Saturday morning.
According to Jones County Fire Council public information officer Dana Bumgardner, members of Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department were working at their station at 10:43 a.m. when they heard a very loud crash.
South of the fire station on State Route 15, a three-vehicle collision happened, and the firefighters immediately responded to the incident.
When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found the vehicles with a total of nine occupants inside, including several children.
A Chevrolet Silverado pulling a travel trailer was going north MS-15 but stopped to let the vehicle in front turn left into a tire shop.
The travel trailer was then rear-ended by a white Toyota Tacoma, which was also traveling north, and the trailer was then rear-ended by a Nissan Altima.
The Altima and Tacoma took major damage and the travel trailer was minorly damaged. The Silverado was not damaged.
Firefighters quickly began giving emergency medical aid to those in need and started traffic control to keep the occupants and firefighters safe on the highway.
MS-15 was completely blocked and traffic had to be redirected in both the south and north-bound lanes, was completely shut down from 10:43 a.m. until 12:08 p.m. when the wreckage was finally cleared.
The four occupants, including two children, in the Nissan, suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the emergency room by Emserv Ambulance Service.
The two occupants of the Silverado, one adult and one child, and the three Tacoma occupants, one adult and three children, declined transport to the emergency room.
Sharon Volunteer Fire Department assisted Shady Grove VFD, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office who were also on the scene.
