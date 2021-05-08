Covington Sheriff’s Dept. hires additional full-time dispatchers

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department has hired some new full-time radio dispatchers and Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says it should improve 911 service in that county.
Last week, three new full-time employees for the 911 dispatch were hired, which brings the total number of full-time dispatchers to eight.
About two months ago, the Covington County Sheriff’s Department took over dispatch services, after the resignation of former emergency management director and 911 coordinator Greg Sanford.
“There was more part-time than full-time under the previous schedule, so we changed that up,” Perkins said. “Now, we’ve got two per shift, every day of the week, which would help them tremendously.”
“It’s definitely going to make it a lot better, the calls will come in, they’ll be answered a lot quicker than they were previously,” Perkins said.
“The personnel we hired we think are going to bring professionalism to the department.”
Perkins says there are still some part-time dispatchers on staff.
