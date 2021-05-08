Councilwoman Delgado hosts event to promote voting for Black women

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Councilwoman Deborah Delgado hosted the “Black Girls Run for Office, Black Girls Vote” event to help promote physical and political activity for Black women.
The event was hosted at Chain Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
At the event, women were getting active by walking, running or biking around the park. Complimentary health screenings were also offered.
In addition to the physicality, the participants could work out their fundamental rights by registering to vote and meeting with elected female officials to learn how they can run for office as well.
“It is critical that we vote because it is government of, by and for the people,” stated Councilwoman Delgado. “People need to have an understanding that it matters who they vote for.”
The final day to register to be able to vote in the general election on June 8 is Monday, May 10th.
