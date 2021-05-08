Carey takes down top-seeded Loyola, 9-6, in SSAC baseball postseason

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) _ William Carey University took advantage of some Loyola University miscues in the latter innings to rally for a 9-6 victory over the 10th-ranked Wolfpack in the second round of the 2021 Southern States Athletic Conference Baseball Championship.
Carey (32-10) will await at 7 p.m. Saturday the winner of an earlier Saturday elimination game between Mobile University and Loyola.
Friday night’s final game, which slipped into the wee hours of Saturday morning, saw Carey chasing the Wolfpack (35-12) early at Hank Aaron Stadium.
A pair of bases-loaded walks gave Loyola a 2-0 lead in the second inning before a Jay Johnston sacrifice fly pulled the Crusaders within a run in the third inning.
Loyola tacked on two more runs in the fifth for a 4-1 lead only to see Carey get back within a run on R.J. Stinson’s single and a throwing error.
Once again, the Wolfpack extended the lead to three runs, scoring twice in the sixth inning.
Those were Loypla’s final runs.
Carey tied the game in the bottom of the inning Patrick Lee’s single and two wild pitches.
The Crusaders used two Loyola errors and Blake Freeman’s infield single to load the bases in the eighth inning. Lee forced in the tie-breaking run by coaxing a walk and Stinson’s second sacrifice fly would push the Crusaders’ lead to 8-6.
Jake Lycette’s single to left field capped the scoring.
Loyola loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Carey reliever John Snyder got Luke LoCoste looking at strike three for the final out.
Snyder picked up the win, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings, He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out two.
Loyola’s third pitcher, Alexander Acevedo, took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on four hits in two innings. He walked one, struck out one.
Loyola hurt itself with five errors, eight walks, a hit batsman and two untimely wild pitches.
Peyton LaCoste had a double and single among the Wolfpack’s eight hits. Kason Cullins picked up a pair of singles and Payton Alexander drove in two runs.
Carey pitching issued nine walks in the game, but the Crusaders did not commit an error.
Carey finished with seven hits, as Freeman and Lycette both went 2-for-4.
Freeman scored a run, while Lycette scored a run and drove in one. Patrick Lee scored four runs.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.