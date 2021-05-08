Camp Shelby to get first USO in 75 years

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new USO will soon open at Camp Shelby and it will be the first one at the post in 75 years.
It’ll be a location where service personnel can relax, watch TV or play ping pong or other games.
The building is set to officially open at noon on May 28.
The last USO facility at Camp Shelby was open during World War II and closed down in 1946.
“We’re very excited about (the new USO) and if anyone would like to volunteer to be part of the USO, they’re actually currently looking for volunteers right now,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby.
The grand opening of the USO will follow an annual Memorial Day ceremony that will take place at the nearby Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
