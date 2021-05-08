Authorities seize Crystal Meth during two arrests in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County deputies and 12-Net Narcotic Agents made some drug arrests this past week.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and narcotics agents, along with Fugitive Recovery Agents and Greene County deputies served a felony warrant at a home on Ann Hinton Road Wednesday, May 5.
Consent to search was given by the homeowner, and authorities seized almost three grams of what they believed to be Crystal Meth.
Stacey Eugene Davis, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Diane Lynee Merritt, 50, was arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.
On the next day, May 6, a narcotics agent and Perry County deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 in Little Creek.
The stop led to the seizure of about 26.2 grams of what was believed to be Crystal Meth.
Tara Ann Ellisor, 35, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent.
