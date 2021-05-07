USM sprinter Green earns ‘Runner of the Week’ C-USA honor

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM)– University of Southern Mississippi sprinter Vivette Green was named Conference USA’s “Female Runner of the Week” after her performances at the Maroon & White Invite hosted by Mississippi State University.
“Vivette is really starting to come on as we enter the end of the season and move toward the postseason,” USM head coach Jon Stuart said. “She’s hitting her stride at the most important time and I’m excited to see what she can do going into conference and regionals.”
The Douglasville, Ga., native ran a personal-best in finishing second in the 100-meter dash in 11.78 seconds. The time was the seventh-fastest in Conference USA this season.
Green also ran the third leg of USM’s first-place 4x100-meter relay team that won the event in 45.65 seconds.
The honor was the first of Green’s career and the first weekly award for USM’s women’s team since Rikianne Patterson during the 2019 indoor season.
Green and the rest of the USM track and field team will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., on May 13 to take part in the 2021 Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championship.
