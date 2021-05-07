Two former Biloxi school maintenance employees arrested for fraud and embezzlement

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two former Biloxi School maintenance employees have been arrested and charged with fraud and embezzlement for allegedly submitting fraudulent timesheets during their time as employees for the district in 2020.
According to State Auditor Shad White, Michael Ludlow and Mickey Bellande Jr. were both arrested and indicted for fraud and embezzlement in cases that date all the way back to 2020.
Ludlow is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets from October 2020 to November 2020 to embezzle money from the Biloxi Public School District. He was allegedly absent from work during time he claimed to be present, and he also allegedly conducted personal business at other times he was on the clock.
Special Agents presented a $6,678.32 demand letter to Ludlow when he was arrested.
Additionally, Bellande allegedly submitted fraudulent timesheets from May 2020 to August 2020, and he’s also accused of clocking into work and returning to his home for extended periods of time. According to the state auditor, he used a district-owned vehicle to conduct his own personal business.
Bellande was also issued a $2,870.99 demand letter when he was arrested.
Both Ludlow and Bellande were taken into custody at their homes on Wednesday morning with assistance from other law enforcement agencies. Bond for both men will be set by the court, and both cases will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Crosby Parker.
No surety bond covers either man’s employment at the Biloxi Public School District. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.
They will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.
