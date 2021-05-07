Pine Belt Prep Baseball Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second round of the high school baseball playoffs got underway on Thursday. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- West Jones (10) Hattiesburg (0)
- Pearl River Central (7) Brookhaven (6)
- Northeast Jones (7) Purvis (2)
- Stone (12) Poplarville (0)
- Sumrall (7) Vancleave (6)
- West Marion (5) St. Andrew’s (1)
- Magee (11) Columbia (8)
- Taylorsville (14) Scott Central (3)
- Mize (4) Lake (2)
- Stringer (7) Sacred Heart (1)
- Richton (21) McEvans (5)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (14) PCS (2)
- Riverfield Academy (2) Wayne Academy (0)
The action continues on Friday as several teams look to punch their tickets to the next round, while others hope to even up their respective series.
- Sumrall at Vancleave – 3 p.m.
- McEvans at Richton – 4 p.m.
- Stringer at Sacred Heart – 6 p.m.
- PCS at Madison-Ridgeland Academy – 6 p.m.
- Pearl River Central at Brookhaven – 6 p.m.
- Taylorsville at Scott Central – 6 p.m.
- Lake at Mize – 6 p.m.
- Brandon at Oak Grove – 7 p.m.
- West Jones at Hattiesburg – 7 p.m.
- Northeast Jones at Purvis – 7 p.m.
- Stone at Poplarville – 7 p.m.
- West Marion at St. Andrew’s – 7 p.m.
- Magee at Columbia – 7 p.m.
