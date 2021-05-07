Pine Belt musician ventures into acting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Country musician and Pine Belt resident Hunter Lott has been busy since he signed to a Nashville-based record label in 2019.
“When I had interviewed with you guys last time, I was signed with a label and then COVID happened, you know,” Lott said. “Whenever that happened, all the live music and all the record labels just stopped.”
Lott says this past year, he decided to go independent.
“I have been putting song after song out, sometimes two times a month,” Lott said.
Lott says his hard work is paying off. Recently he was reached out by Joey Traywick, a movie director with T-Eleven Productions.
“He said, ‘I really love your music and I want you to write a theme song for my western movie that I’ve got coming up,’” said Lott.
Titled ‘Drag You Down’, the theme song is currently in its final stages of production.
“The song compliments the story,” Lott said. “It’s literally about the plot.”
In addition to writing the theme song to the film called ‘Vernon’, Lott is also starring in the movie as a 22-year-old bank robber. Currently, ‘Vernon’ is being filmed in the Pine Belt.
“A good bit of it has been in Landrum’s Homestead in Laurel because they’ve got some good bit of old-time western stuff and a bunch of the other scenes are going to be filmed in Vernon, Ala. starting in the next couple of weeks as well,” Lott said.
For now, no word on when the movie will come out, but one thing is for sure, Lott says he plans to continue his singing career and looks forward to more acting gigs in the future.
“I’m going to leave the door open for any sort of opportunity that comes and just got to thank God for it because you know, a couple of years ago I didn’t want to act and my parents wanted me to act and this was just handed to me and I love it, it’s been a lot of fun,” Lott said.
Lot says after filming wraps up, he will spend his summer in Texas where he is booked for several singing gigs.
To learn more about Lott’s music and acting, visit hunterlottmusic.com.
