Nearly 14,000 to train at Camp Shelby during summer 2021

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 14,000 military personnel from multiple branches of the armed forces will be taking part in various exercises at Camp Shelby this summer.
It’s part of a busy annual training period that begins later this month.
Camp Shelby commander Col. Rick Weaver tells us among those training will be more than 4,000 Air Force ROTC cadets from across the country.
And more than 1,800 members of an Army Reserve military police brigade will train at Camp Shelby for the first time.
“Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, all of regional customers will still be coming back to us as well,” said Weaver. “So, this year’s going to be busy and hopefully, about a normal AT period.
The annual training period will wrap up in September.
