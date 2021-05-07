Laurel receives $10k Mississippi Arts Commission grant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
This grant is a portion of the $1.3 million in grants the commission awards each fiscal year and will be used to hire local artists to display their talent on city-wide traffic control boxes.
The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The city of Laurel operates 29 traffic control boxes around the city and although unsightly, they are required items for public safety.
In partnership with the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and the Laurel Arts League, the city invites local artists to display their talent and tell the story of Laurel by transforming 12 control boxes into works of art with the goal to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new, paid opportunities for the local artists.
Hillary Steinwinder, curator of education at LRMA, said this is an opportunity to not only showcase the beauty of Laurel but also the artists who live here.
“It’s taking these boxes that if you did notice them, they were very plain and boring, and its turning them into something rather spectacular,” she said. “It shows that we’re continuing to invest in our community and also the who live here and work here and just to continue to foster that creative spirit.”
Artists age 18 and over living in the Laurel area are invited to submit applications, and there is no fee to apply.
All entries must include a completed application and design proposal. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 4 at noon. Applications and submission instructions can be found on the city’s website at www.laurelms.com
